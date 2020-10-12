Keith Green

Hillsborough heiress case headed to civil court next year

By Ed Walsh
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Hillsborough heiress murder case is headed to civil court next year.

Last year, a San Mateo County jury found Tiffany Li not guilty of murder. Prosecutors said she and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat killed Keith Green, the father of Li's two children.

A jury deadlocked on murder charges for Bayat. He was released from jail after prosecutors decided against retrying him, but he is subject to being retried in the future.

Green's mother Colleen Cudd is suing Li, Bayat and the couple's former personal trainer Mustpaha Traore for wrongful death. At a hearing Friday morning, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Danny Chou set a trial date for October 4, 2021.

Prosecutors argued Bayat shot Green after Li lured him to her Hillsborough mansion. Defense lawyers said Traore and his associates were the likely killers and that Li had no reason to kill Green because she had already settled the couple's custody dispute.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with I-Team reporter Dan Noyes in 2017, Traore (formerly Olivier Adella) said that he reluctantly agreed to dispose of Green's body out of concern for his and his family's safety. He said he had earlier turned down an offer by Li and Bayat to kill Green for $50,000.

Li is subject to being charged with kidnapping by the federal government until the Statute of Limitations runs out in April 2021. One of Li's criminal defense lawyers, Geoff Carr, told ABC7 that such a prosecution is theoretically possible but very unlikely.

