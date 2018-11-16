Bay Fair Station is currently closed due to a train experiencing a lot of smoke. No injuries. Fire Dept is on scene investigating. We have trains turning back at multiple locations. You can use @rideact Bus 10 to San Leandro and Hayward, and Bus 28 to Castro Valley — SFBART (@SFBART) November 16, 2018

