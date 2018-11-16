BART

BART Bay Fair station closed due to disabled train

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
BART officials this morning are reporting service has been truncated at the Bay Fair station due to a disabled train.

The Bay Fair station is currently closed.

There is parallel bus service with A/C Transit.

BART riders should expect major delays in the Richmond, Warm Springs and Daly City directions.

The incident was first reported around 6 a.m.

