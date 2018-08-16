TRAFFIC

Major BART delays due to emergency track repairs, equipment problems

FREMONT, Calif. --
BART is reporting major delays systemwide due to a track repair on the Fremont line between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations and an equipment problem in downtown Oakland early this morning, according to BART officials.

A BART dispatcher said crews are working to repair a cracked rail between the two stations and trains are being single-tracked between the two stations. There is no estimated time of when the repair would be completed.

No further information is immediately available.

