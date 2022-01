SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CEO of software company Trainual is offering to pay you $5,000 to quit - after two weeks on the job.Chris Ronzio says the policy is meant to identify people who really want to be at the company.The theory is if you're on the fence, you'll take the cash.But if you're really invested in the company, you'll turn down the money and stick around.So far, none of the 38 people he's hired since the policy has gone into effect have left.