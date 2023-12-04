It's that time of the year. Several East Bay cities held their annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday.

Here's a look at how East Bay cities lit up for Christmas holiday season

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's that time of the year. Several East Bay cities from San Ramon to Oakland to Antioch held their annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday. ABC7 News reporter Anser Hassan was there when the Pleasant Hill mayor lit up the tree with Santa.

"I think it is time to light a Christmas tree!"

The countdown is on to Christmas. Several Bay Area cities including Pleasant Hill held their annual Christmas tree lighting.

"We are having an amazing time. Pleasant Hill is just an amazing community. It is just a great way to meet everyone and get to back together again," said Eima Pandher from Pleasant Hill

She and her family were among the several hundred who participated in Pleasant Hill's holiday block party in downtown.

"It is getting bigger and bigger every year. He is 5 years old. She is almost 2. So, as they become a little bit more aware of Christmas, as they become a little more aware of Christmas, it becomes a bigger deal for our family," said Raj Pandher, a Pleasant Hill resident.

The activities ranged from music to caroling, train rides and free snacks.

"We got free cookies and now we are looking for face painting," said Adam Taylor also from Pleasant Hill.

Around the Bay Area, thousands participated in Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.

In the city of Alameda... more music. More food. And lots more families at the city's winter market and tree lighting.

ANSER HASSAN: "What has been the best part about it so far?"

LOUIE BAUTISTA: "So far, the hot coco," laughed the Alameda resident.

The Bautista family have been living here the past 10 years. Katheryn Bautista says the sense of community is just as important as the festivities.

"It is nice to bring the neighborhood together. It is really nice. You don't get it a lot," she said.

