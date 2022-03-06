ukraine

Ukraine supporters in Bay Area rally against war, fundraise for humanitarian relief

"I can feel the support of all the people. A lot of people care what's going on in Ukraine."
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukraine supporters in Bay Area protest against war

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Outrage over the war in Ukraine is growing in the Bay Area, Saturday saw protest rallies and fundraisers for humanitarian relief.

Hundreds of people gathered at San Jose City Hall to support Ukraine by singing its national anthem and condemning Russia's invasion.

Organizers say 20,000 Ukrainians live the Bay Area and many of them are tech workers. Activists are calling on Silicon Valley to cut ties with Russian companies.

RELATED: Ukrainian refugees arrive in Bay Area sharing heartbreaking stories of leaving everything behind
EMBED More News Videos

We're seeing the first refugees from war-torn Ukraine arrive in the Bay Area. Some barely made it out alive.



TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

"A lot of companies have done that already, we thank them but we need to put pressure on those who have not to condemned the invasion and tell Russian to get the hell out of Ukraine," said Nova Ukraine co-founder Nick Bilogorskiy.

In San Francisco, a small but vocal protest at City Hall where University of San Francisco students were calling on the U.S. to impose more economic sanctions on Russia.

"The people in charge, they're the ones that can bring change in government. The only way they can do that if the people are upset enough and the people make it known to politicians," said USF student Isobel Ramos.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Sergey Shukayoo was folding a lot of pastry boxes at Pushkin, a Ukrainian restaurant, where on Saturday, 100 percent of all pirozhki sales was donated to organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

RELATED: Bay Area congressman talks with Ukraine Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, what's next in war with Russia
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi discusses his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Russia and Ukraine war continues.



Sergey, a native of Ukraine says piroshki pre-orders sold out fast proving people care about the ongoing crisis.

"I can feel the support of all the people. A lot of people care what's going on in Ukraine, not only in the United States, but all over the world. People support Ukraine and this fight," he said.

RELATED: Behind the front lines of battle against Russia, Ukrainian women help hold up a nation at war
EMBED More News Videos

While the battle against Russia carries on and the men of Ukraine are ordered to fight, the women of Ukraine are stepping up too.



On Friday, the Bay Area saw some of the first Ukrainian refugees arrive at SFO reuniting with loved ones now living here. Vira Havryliuk left her homeland with only a suitcase, she says after a bombing blitz by the Russians, she has nothing to return to.

"No house, no town, no family, no dog," Havryliuk said.

She and others may seek asylum in the U.S., and apply for refugee status.

VIDEO: As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee country, Bay Area nonprofits prepare for refugees
EMBED More News Videos

Nonprofits are gearing up to help Ukrainian refugees entering the Bay Area amid the war between Ukraine and Russia.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesan franciscoprotestrussiawarfoodukrainesilicon valleyrallyfundraiserrefugees
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Bay Area congressman talks with Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Bay Area congressman talks with Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine: Ukraine: Next talks with Russia on Monday
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Ukrainian women help hold up a nation at war
Show More
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Silicon Valley cuts service, restricts access to Russia
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Bay Area with heartbreaking stories
EXCLUSIVE: Retired Bay Area Special Forces Sgt. headed to Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News