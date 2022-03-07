The San Francisco Standard

Concerns over safety, training of SF Tenderloin's street ambassadors after worker shot

Concerns over safety of SF Tenderloin's street ambassadors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Concerns are rising over the safety of San Francisco's streets after a Urban Alchemy worker patrolling the Tenderloin was shot in broad daylight in February.

The nonprofit receiving millions in funding from the city hires ambassadors to help patrol the streets of the Tenderloin, known for its concentration of drug dealing and crime. The San Francisco Standard reported that the group could be "exploiting a loophole that exempts charitable organizations from having employees receive standardized security training and background checks."

RELATED: Tenderloin residents plead for help after nonprofit worker meant to keep streets safe shot in SF

To talk about the nonprofit and questions over its safety and security practices, SF Standard's senior reporter Josh Koehn joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to give his insight.

