Concerns over safety, training of SF Tenderloin's street ambassadors after worker shot

The nonprofit receiving millions in funding from the city hires ambassadors to help patrol the streets of the Tenderloin, known for its concentration of drug dealing and crime. The San Francisco Standard reported that the group could be "exploiting a loophole that exempts charitable organizations from having employees receive standardized security training and background checks."
To talk about the nonprofit and questions over its safety and security practices, SF Standard's senior reporter Josh Koehn joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to give his insight.
Watch the full interview in the media player above.
