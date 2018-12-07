VIDEO: Camp Fire knocks down power lines in Paradise as residents evacuate

CAMP FIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

When the Camp Fire broke out in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, thousands of residents were forced to flee as the blaze spread at a startling pace. The inferno left at least 85 dead and several missing, and also destroyed an estimated 14,000 homes.From the moment the fire broke out to the evacuations of thousands, several residents recorded apocalyptic video of the inferno creeping its way through the town of Paradise.Watch as former firefighter Brian Andrews carefully drives past power lines that were down on Clark Rd. in Paradise as fled the Camp Fire.