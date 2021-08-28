VTA

VTA resumes operation with limited light-rail service Sunday after deadly mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Saturday that it will resume operating with limited light-rail service on Sunday, a spokesperson told ABC7 News.

This comes after the deadly mass shooting at a Downtown San Jose railyard back on May 26.

Trains will operate in limited capacity on Sunday along VTA's Orange Line, which serves the Mountain View Caltrain station, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Milpitas Transit Center/BART Station and Alum Rock Light Rail Station in East San Jose, VTA said in this press release. Limited train service will also operate along First Street between Civic Center and Old Ironsides stations. Both trains will stop every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the agency said.


Starting on Monday, Aug. 30, VTA will operate the entire Orange Line, a partial segment of the Green line and continue the bus bridge, the agency said.

Hours of operation will be:

  • Orange Line from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes


  • Green Line from Civic Center to Old Ironsides from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes


  • Bus bridge along First Street from Paseo de San Antonio to Baypointe and onto Milpitas Transit Center/BART Station will operate every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.


    • VTA says the Green and Blue lines will come back in phases.

    The agency also added it will not collect fares on light rail only, starting August 29 through September 12.

    Nine employees were killed at the railyard and one more passed way recently.

    The Valley Transportation Authority stopped light rail services following the shooting.

