LNU Lightning Complex: Walbridge fire spreads as firefighters tackle spot fires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6378672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.

One of many burned homes on Old Creek Road in @SonomaCounty near the #drycreekvalley 10-15 burned last night and early this morning from the #Wallbridge Fire. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/WqBB2IlJ9v — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 20, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex Incident in the North Bay has burned at least 219,067 acres. The group of wildfires was 7% contained as of Friday morning.Cal Fire said firefighters are having difficulty putting out spot fires. They expect the wildfires to grow in several directions.Officials said there has been significant structure loss and damage. In total, the complex has destroyed 480 structures and remains a threat to 30,500 other structures.The Walbridge Fire was Cal Fire's top priority Thursday night. The fire located west of Healdsburg has burned more than 21,000 acres."While there has been spotting, it hasn't been long range enough to be concerned about it getting across the Dry Creek Valley at this point," said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols on Thursday.An evacuation warning was issued for Healdsburg on Wednesday night because of a sudden increase in wind activity. People living south of Highway 101 and east of the Russian River should prepare to leave."We are scared as hell," said Scott Lindstrom-Drake, a winemaker in Healdsburg. "These are unprecedented times for us. We have been in business downtown for almost 16 years, and the last three have been absolutely horrific. We are trying to figure out how to run a business here."Mill Creek Road in Sonoma County has become a smoldering burnscape."It breaks my heart- this is our backyard. This is the fire we have worried about for decades," said Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz.