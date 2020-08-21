Lightning Complex Fire

LNU Lightning Complex: Walbridge fire spreads as firefighters tackle spot fires

By
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex Incident in the North Bay has burned at least 219,067 acres. The group of wildfires was 7% contained as of Friday morning.

Cal Fire said firefighters are having difficulty putting out spot fires. They expect the wildfires to grow in several directions.

RELATED: LNU Complex Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres in North Bay

Officials said there has been significant structure loss and damage. In total, the complex has destroyed 480 structures and remains a threat to 30,500 other structures.

The Walbridge Fire was Cal Fire's top priority Thursday night. The fire located west of Healdsburg has burned more than 21,000 acres.

"While there has been spotting, it hasn't been long range enough to be concerned about it getting across the Dry Creek Valley at this point," said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols on Thursday.

An evacuation warning was issued for Healdsburg on Wednesday night because of a sudden increase in wind activity. People living south of Highway 101 and east of the Russian River should prepare to leave.

"We are scared as hell," said Scott Lindstrom-Drake, a winemaker in Healdsburg. "These are unprecedented times for us. We have been in business downtown for almost 16 years, and the last three have been absolutely horrific. We are trying to figure out how to run a business here."

WATCH: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.



Mill Creek Road in Sonoma County has become a smoldering burnscape.



"It breaks my heart- this is our backyard. This is the fire we have worried about for decades," said Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area

Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealdsburgevacuationfirewildfirecal firelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
What makes California burn so much?
Staggering photos show NorCal fires' devastation
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
64,000 evacuated from fires in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Giannulli to serve 5 months in prison for college bribery scheme
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Golden State Killer facing multiple life sentences at Sacramento hearing
Show More
Vacaville family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed
Walbridge Fire destroys homes near Healdsburg
Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning: MAPS
What LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex fire names mean
Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
More TOP STORIES News