Kincade Fire

Air Quality Forecast: How smoke from Kincade Fire, other fires will impact Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a Spare the Air Alert for tomorrow, Monday, Oct 28, with poor air quality forecasted in the North Bay, Coast and Central Bay, and Inland East Bay.

Moderate air quality is forecasted for the South Central Bay and the Santa Clara Valley.

The Red Flag Warning with the strong Diablo winds expires Monday morning because the winds will decrease rapidly, shifting from offshore to a slight onshore pattern.

With a weak sea breeze, the smoke from the Kincade fire will be more concentrated in the North Bay and will drift southeast to the rest of the Bay Area.

Limit your time outdoors, keep air conditioning on recirculate, and avoid strenuous activities especially for sensitive people with asthma.

We won't be out of the woods yet, because another round of Diablo winds on Tuesday night into Wednesday will increase fire danger once again.

Go here for the latest updates and information on the Kincade Fire.
