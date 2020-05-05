Where's the beef? Wendy's reporting supply chain problems at some Bay Area locations

Also spotted signs at a @Wendys location in Fremont letting customers know that some items may be unavailable as ‘suppliers face shortages’. Looked like all items were available since they’re serving breakfast. https://t.co/aH3V6zHHYl pic.twitter.com/NVkeoHaBvJ — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) May 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some items on Wendy's menu at Bay Area locations are unavailable because of interruptions with their supply chain.The fast food chain is putting up signs on its drive-thru menu in some San Jose locations that say "We are currently experiencing interruptions in our supply chain which may affect the availability of certain products." There are also signs up at Fremont locations..There are several items have been crossed off the menu that says they are no longer available. That includes certain hamburgers, salads and fruits, and part of the kids' meal menu.Across the U.S. production of beef and pork is down at least 25-percent with coronavirus outbreaks sickening workers at meat plants."It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."