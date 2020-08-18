heat

Expert shares tips on keeping kids hydrated during the heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Health is a key focus here at ABC7 News and we know we all need to stay hydrated when it gets this hot out.

Sometimes kids need a little extra motivation to keep the fluids flowing, though. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Megan McNamee of Feeding Littles shared some tips.

RELATED: How to keep kids safe while staying at home this summer

  • Offer water to kids freely throughout the day, primarily water

  • Novelty works - put water in a new container, something new that they're not used to

  • With older kids, create activities such as drawing a line on their cup to set goals by a time

  • Give them fruits and vegetables that have high water content, such as watermelons, strawberries, celery, cucumber, peaches, etc.


    • Ama got creative with food and made popsicles with leftover baby food pouches and water. She put them in the popsicle mold, froze them and got the perfect treat for the summer heat!

