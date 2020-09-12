Scientist explains why California wildfires are so explosive in recent years

ABC7's Kristen Sze talked with Crystal Kolden, Assistant Professor of Fire Science at UC Merced, on "Getting Answers" Friday and she explained.
RELATED: August Complex Fire now the largest in recent California history -- see list of top 10
"Increases in heat, longer droughts, and delay of rains are contributing to larger more explosive fires" Kolden said. "The challenge with climate change is things pretty slowly change."
So it will take years before we see positive results. California does not do a lot of prescribed fires due to policies, so that provides kindling for wildfires.
She says there are many things people can do today to help reduce massive fires -- such as reduce fuel use, trim trees and shrubs around your house and become a 'Firewise community," which helps communities and neighborhoods prepare for fires.
