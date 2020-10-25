BART ridership is highest since start of pandemic, with 91% of passengers wearing masks, report says

More than 55,000 people rode on Friday. That's the the highest total riders since March.
On the other hand, that's far fewer than during this time pre-pandemic. It's usually around 425,000 riders in October.
RELATED: BART approves new budget, millions of dollars in cuts, additional spending in preventing coronavirus spread
BART said that they keep a close eye on these ridership numbers so they know how many trains to run, so that people can remain socially distanced.
An ongoing survey shows 91% of passengers are wearing their required face masks.
"It's good, but it's not 100%. We will continue to work toward 100% compliance," SF BART tweeted.
BART is beginning to use platform signs and audio PSAs that will now frequently remind riders to properly wear a mask. Every station agent can provide free masks upon request.
Our survey takers have been measuring mask compliance on trains as they ride trains to ask riders on their feedback.— SFBART (@SFBART) October 23, 2020
Survey takers reported a 91% mask compliance rate on BART trains they've measured.
It's good, but it's not 100%. We will continue to work toward 100% compliance. pic.twitter.com/Rp7NuP7Mon
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic