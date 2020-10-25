BART

BART ridership is highest since start of pandemic, with 91% of passengers wearing masks, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART reports there are more people back on the trains riding than at any time during the pandemic. This comes as San Francisco and parts of the Bay Area are moving through partial reopening plans.

More than 55,000 people rode on Friday. That's the the highest total riders since March.

On the other hand, that's far fewer than during this time pre-pandemic. It's usually around 425,000 riders in October.

RELATED: BART approves new budget, millions of dollars in cuts, additional spending in preventing coronavirus spread

BART said that they keep a close eye on these ridership numbers so they know how many trains to run, so that people can remain socially distanced.

An ongoing survey shows 91% of passengers are wearing their required face masks.

"It's good, but it's not 100%. We will continue to work toward 100% compliance," SF BART tweeted.

BART is beginning to use platform signs and audio PSAs that will now frequently remind riders to properly wear a mask. Every station agent can provide free masks upon request.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscotrain safetycoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirusmass transitcoronavirus pandemictraffictrainsbartcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART resumes service through Transbay Tube after downed power line
BART train stabbing victim in critical, stable condition
Police investigating stabbing on BART train
Wild statistics show COVID-19's impact on Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs: Outages to begin Sunday afternoon in Bay Area
Our America: Living While Black
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
SFPD creates new unit to help support victims of hate crimes
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
North Bay gym owner fined for violating COVID-19 rules
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Show More
CAL FIRE helping to replace kids' baseball cards lost in wildfire
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
White House chief of staff: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
More TOP STORIES News