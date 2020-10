BART ridership is highest since start of pandemic, with 91% of passengers wearing masks, report says

Our survey takers have been measuring mask compliance on trains as they ride trains to ask riders on their feedback.



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART reports there are more people back on the trains riding than at any time during the pandemic. This comes as San Francisco and parts of the Bay Area are moving through partial reopening plans.More than 55,000 people rode on Friday. That's the the highest total riders since March.On the other hand, that's far fewer than during this time pre-pandemic. It's usually around 425,000 riders in October.BART said that they keep a close eye on these ridership numbers so they know how many trains to run, so that people can remain socially distanced.An ongoing survey shows 91% of passengers are wearing their required face masks."It's good, but it's not 100%. We will continue to work toward 100% compliance," SF BART tweeted.BART is beginning to use platform signs and audio PSAs that will now frequently remind riders to properly wear a mask. Every station agent can provide free masks upon request.