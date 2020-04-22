Coronavirus pandemic: Bay Area grocery store workers fear for their safety

Several Safeway employees are asking that you keep them in mind as well when it comes to social distancing and getting angry.
"We're doing the best we can. It's not our fault we don't have produce and dairy and meat right now," says Safeway employee Sarah McCroskey. She works at a store in the South Bay and is begging shoppers to be patient and stay home unless you really need something.
RELATED: How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic
"I understand people have cabin fever, they want to get out, but they are going shopping just to get cookies and ice cream and spend a good amount of time in the store when it's not necessary."
On Monday, McCroskey and her team took a group photo with everyone socially distancing. All of the employees were holding signs that say things like "stay home, we're in this together, and social distancing can be beautiful." McCroskey says she's not the only one with safety concerns.
Brandon Lewis works at a different store. His thoughts echo those of McCroskey, "I'm working the check stand and me and others don't get the respect that we deserve," says Lewis.
In an email, Safeway representatives tell us they have supplied all store associates with masks but McCroskey says they don't have filters in them. The store she works at lacks hand sanitizer as well.
RELATED: Grocery store workers push to close supermarkets to customers claiming 'atrocious' behavior by shoppers
Those at Safeway say they have dedicated some of their associates to cleaning and have limited store occupancy. Safeway has also added Plexiglas sneeze guards and one-way aisles but McCroskey says customers still do their own thing and -- above all else -- many aren't socially distancing.
"These aren't just coworkers, these are my family and I'm very protective of my family and there's no way for me to protect them and we're at risk everyday. Give us a break, it's not our fault... we're really trying."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19