Preliminary 3.1 earthquake strikes East Bay near San Leandro, USGS says

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in the East Bay near San Leandro Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The minor quake happened at 8:34 a.m. and was centered around two kilometers northeast of San Leandro.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

This comes one day after a large 6.4 earthquake hit Humboldt County in Northern California, that killed two, injured at least 12, and caused widespread damage.

