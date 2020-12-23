LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays, decorations in Bay Area

LIST: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
Want to experience the magic of the holiday season while keeping your family safe?
Here's a list of holiday light displays and decorations in the Bay Area that you can drive by:
San Francisco
Portola
1543 Felton Street, between Oxford and Harvard
Hours: 1 p.m. Inflatables are up. 5 p.m. lights on.
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Peninsula
Daly City
Skyline Drive
Daly City, CA 94015
San Bruno
San Bruno, Parkview Terrace area.
Parkview Drive, Glen Avenue, Parkview, Scenic and Serra Courts.
Start by coming through SB Park
San Carlos
Eucalyptus Avenue
San Carlos, CA 94070
South Bay
San Jose
Make a Wish House
1851 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Kiowa Circle
San Jose, CA 95123
East Bay
Alameda
Thompson Avenue
Alameda CA, 95401
Fremont
Crippsmas Place
36098-35900 Wellington Place
Fremont, CA 94536
Hercules:
The Dunn family home
Onyx Court
Hercules, CA 494547
Tracy:
Tom BetGeorge's dazzling light display
Tracy, CA