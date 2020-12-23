holiday

LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays, decorations in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The most wonderful time of the year is looking very different in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which can put a damper on your holiday spirit.

LIST: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

Want to experience the magic of the holiday season while keeping your family safe?

Here's a list of holiday light displays and decorations in the Bay Area that you can drive by:

San Francisco


Portola
1543 Felton Street, between Oxford and Harvard
Hours: 1 p.m. Inflatables are up. 5 p.m. lights on.

LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log

Peninsula


Daly City
Skyline Drive
Daly City, CA 94015

San Bruno
San Bruno, Parkview Terrace area.
Parkview Drive, Glen Avenue, Parkview, Scenic and Serra Courts.
Start by coming through SB Park

San Carlos
Eucalyptus Avenue
San Carlos, CA 94070

South Bay



San Jose
Make a Wish House
1851 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Kiowa Circle
San Jose, CA 95123

East Bay



Alameda
Thompson Avenue
Alameda CA, 95401

Fremont
Crippsmas Place
36098-35900 Wellington Place
Fremont, CA 94536

Hercules:
The Dunn family home
Onyx Court
Hercules, CA 494547

Tracy:


Tom BetGeorge's dazzling light display
Tracy, CA
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan joseherculesholiday lightsbay areaholidaycoronavirus californiacoronavirusfamilychristmasbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Fremont neighbors continue holiday lights tradition for a good cause
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
Theater creates North Pole experience on Long Island
Broadway couple performs socially distant 'A Christmas Carol'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
SF mayor calls Padilla nomination 'a real blow'
Charges filed in Michaela Garecht case bring relief to Hayward
Berkeley tailor sews up some inspiration for Pixar's 'Soul'
Bay Area companies switch gears to help track COVID vaccine distribution
Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 cases surge
Show More
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
Arraignment postponed for suspect in Michaela Garecht case
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Newsom nominates Dr. Shirley Weber as next CA Secretary of State
SF leaders fear 'dangerous' holiday surge
More TOP STORIES News