LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays, decorations in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The most wonderful time of the year is looking very different in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which can put a damper on your holiday spirit.Want to experience the magic of the holiday season while keeping your family safe?Here's a list of holiday light displays and decorations in the Bay Area that you can drive by:1543 Felton Street, between Oxford and HarvardHours: 1 p.m. Inflatables are up. 5 p.m. lights on.Skyline DriveDaly City, CA 94015San Bruno, Parkview Terrace area.Parkview Drive, Glen Avenue, Parkview, Scenic and Serra Courts.Start by coming through SB ParkEucalyptus AvenueSan Carlos, CA 94070Make a Wish House1851 Cherry AveSan Jose, CA 95125Kiowa CircleSan Jose, CA 95123Thompson AvenueAlameda CA, 9540136098-35900 Wellington PlaceFremont, CA 94536The Dunn family home Onyx CourtHercules, CA 494547Tom BetGeorge's dazzling light display Tracy, CA