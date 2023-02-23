"The models are unequivocal in that unusual weather is becoming more usual, more common," an SJSU climate professor said. Here's what residents around the Bay Area are saying.

'I've really never seen anything like it!' Here's how Bay Area residents are reacting to snow, hail

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- While more snow is on the way, Wednesday we saw quite a bit of hail and snow in parts of the Bay Area and beyond.

Loud hail could be heard pounding Rochelle Maselli's car after her trip to Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Hayward Wednesday.

"We all looked outside because there was so much noise you could hear the hail," said Maselli.

She said it was so loud and people were running around the store's parking lot.

TIMELINE: Here's where and when snow is possible as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season this week

Parts of the Bay Area were hit hard with hail Wednesday. An additional hail video taken by a viewer in Santa Rosa showed what looked like snow along the landscape.

"But it was very unexpected just like 'woosh,' just like came through but that's why I love the Bay Area," said Maselli.

The Bay Area and just beyond that also saw snow Wednesday on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"We've just been having the craziest weather. I've really never seen anything like it," said Kenzie Stanley of Boulder Creek. Stanley's husband witnessed snowfall along Bear Creek Road, also in the Santa Cruz mountains.

STORM UPDATES: Bay Area hills see snow, more on the way as Freeze Warning extended

Wild weather? Maybe.

"Perhaps maybe every five years we'll see snow along the Santa Cruz mountains and then it melts away pretty quickly," said Professor Alison Bridger who is Meteorology and Climate Science Department Chair at San Jose State University.

What is out of the ordinary with this weather are the extremes, according to Professor Bridger.

"The models are unequivocal in that unusual weather is becoming more usual, more common, and we should not be surprised by anything," said Bridger.

VIDEO: Mt. Hamilton could see up to 33 inches of snow: Here's why scientists say stay away for now

"Are you excited about the snow or is it a little more concerning in light of the other extremes we have had too?" we asked Kenzie Stanley.

Her reply was simply, "I'm excited but ask me that tomorrow when I have to drive and the roads are slick."

Bridger explained when your best chance is at seeing snow on a hillside or mountain.

"I think probably Friday morning would be a good idea to rush outside in your jammies and take a look and see what the hillsides look like," she said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live