Coronavirus: Bay Area sees slight uptick in traffic on bridges

After a few weeks of sheltering in place, Bay Area drivers are starting to get back on the roads.According to ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle columnist Phil Matier , traffic on Bay Area bridges are beginning to edge back up. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission says there's been about a 5-percent increase every few days.Traffic is still significantly lighter than usual, but as people slowly return to work in this new normal, fewer people are taking public transit.A new study shows many are staying home less during COVID-19 pandemic as "quarantine fatigue" may be setting in.