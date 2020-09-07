San Francisco's Ocean Beach still packed on Labor Day despite closed parking lot due to crowding

Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacifica resident Chuck Graham came to Ocean Beach since Pacifica Beach is closed."What's funny is that I recognize a lot of the people in Pacifica here, surfing here," Graham said.Graham said he and other surfers tried to tell law enforcement they only want to get to the water and not hangout on the beach but they were still turned around."Last time they closed Pacifica we tried to go surf and they wouldn't let us and we explained we're just trying to get to the water - they said you have to cross the beach - beach is closed," Graham said.He supports Mayor London Breed's decision to close the parking lot at Ocean Beach after the heat combined with the three-day weekend brought hundreds of people."I guess London Breed tweeted that there was a burning thing the other night and when I saw the footage, nobody had masks, nobody was six feet apart so I'm completely fine with that," Graham said.Crowds came and left a mess.San Francisco resident Jan Holyko picked up any trash she could carry."Well today it's horrible I mean look at all this garbage right here - this is the worst I've ever seen it," Holyko said.Holyko fears this Labor Day will only bring more people and more trash."I'm sure, I mean look at the people here now - already. There's more people now than normally," Holyko said.