wildfire

Evacuees describe racing for safety as Bear Fire explodes in size in Butte County

By Andrew Morris
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- New evacuation orders have been issued in areas near the town of Oroville, after the Bear Fire exploded in size overnight.

High winds fanned flames and sent sparks flying, bringing the fire to a size of nearly 58,000 acres.

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

Video into the ABC7 newsroom shows the intense conditions, with fire lines engulfing the boundaries of a roadway bridge as people raced across it to escape.

VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
EMBED More News Videos

From Oakland to Point Reyes, smoke enveloped the Bay Area as fires scorched Northern California.



"There was nothing I could do. I left. It was too late to leave," said one fire evacuee, who feared he would die either from the fire or smoke inhalation.

The victim, named Dennis, said the fire jumped so fast, that he was trapped along Bald Creek Rd. in Butte County, and he sought refuge in a nearby shed while inside of his truck.

"It was coming on me so fast. I had to go into a sheet metal shop on this property and everything burnt to the ground except for this shop with me in it. I was praying to God that I made it through it."

The evacuee said he was able to drive off through the shed and live to tell the tale.

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex, which sparked last month from a lightning strike.

RELATED: High fire danger triggers PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties

Mandatory evacuations are now spread across parts of Plumas, Butte and Yuba counties.

VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentobrush firefirewildfirecal firecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
Wildfire updates: New evacuations ordered for Bear Fire
UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit
Creek Fire: 152,833 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
5 CA counties change tiers from 'purple' to 'red'
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for power shutoffs
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
COVID-19 updates: 15 schools in Marin Co. reopen for in-person learning
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire updates: New evacuations ordered for Bear Fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and fire danger subsiding today
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
'Game of Thrones' star tours Bay Area, grabs tacos
More TOP STORIES News