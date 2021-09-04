'Ready to party': Bottlerock Napa Valley returns with sold out crowds despite canceled headliner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6005351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paradise Ridge Winery is hosting Burning Man sculptures from last year's cancelled event at its location in Santa Rosa.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- The music is playing again in Wine Country, with BottleRock Napa Valley returning after being canceled by coronavirus in 2020.This year there are changes and new rules, and an unexpected performer cancellation."We're ready to party," said Mimi Drewniany.Mimi and Michael from San Carlos almost forgot what a rock concert was."I'm so excited, this is a coming out party for everyone right," said Michael Drewniny.Organizers say the three-day weekend concert is sold out.There are new rules this year -- Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for entry at the gate."Everybody's vaccinated, they seem to be taking the right precautions, so I feel good about it," said Jermaine Baldwin from Oakland.And lots of big names are on the lineup, everybody's got their favs.But on Friday, country music star Chris Stapleton tweeted he was unable to perform at BottleRock Friday evening, due to a non-COVID related illness. Fans were bummed."I'm disappointed, I've got my cowboy boots on, now I don't know what to do for the evening," said Joanne Humphrey from Santa Rosa.There's always the food, 87 wine and food vendors are there.Artists like Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion and Guns N Roses are scheduled to perform.