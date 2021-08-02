'Dangerous' fire on Bradford Island in Contra Costa County forces evacuations

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on the 2,100-acre island, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. As of 5 a.m. the fire had burned 212 acres and two structures, but no injuries were reported.
An estimated 15-25 people live on the island and the fire district helped three people evacuate, said Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
The remaining residents have decided to stay and fight the fire on their own, he said.
The island is outside any fire district's jurisdiction and fire officials are letting the blaze burn since it's surrounded by water on all sides. Firefighters will respond in life-threatening cases, Aubert said.
The island is a reclaimed peat wetland that's only accessible by boat. In July 2010, a fire burned or smoldered for nearly a week on the island.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires