Cal State closure: CSU campuses, including 4 Bay Area universities, to remain closed through fall semester, chancellor announces

CSU Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities, including San Francisco State, San Jose State and Cal State East Bay and Sonoma State.
"This virtual planning approach for the next academic year is necessary because of the evolving data surrounding the progression of COVID-19." White explained to CSU trustees.
White said non-partisan researchers and health experts forecast additional waves of infection coupled with the flu season in the fall. He added the public immunity rate is very low, and it is not likely a vaccine will be developed during the academic year.
The CSU campuses moved to virtual learning in March due to coronavirus pandemic. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the university closed a majority of its campus to students and canceled graduation.
