education

Cal State closure: CSU campuses, including 4 Bay Area universities, to remain closed through fall semester, chancellor announces

CSU Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities, including San Francisco State, San Jose State and Cal State East Bay, and Sonoma State.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California State University (CSU) system said it plans to cancel all in-personal classes for the fall and to continue instruction online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California

CSU Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities, including San Francisco State, San Jose State and Cal State East Bay and Sonoma State.

"This virtual planning approach for the next academic year is necessary because of the evolving data surrounding the progression of COVID-19." White explained to CSU trustees.

RELATED: Cal Maritime Academy approved to resume in-person classes beginning in May

White said non-partisan researchers and health experts forecast additional waves of infection coupled with the flu season in the fall. He added the public immunity rate is very low, and it is not likely a vaccine will be developed during the academic year.



The CSU campuses moved to virtual learning in March due to coronavirus pandemic. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the university closed a majority of its campus to students and canceled graduation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscofresno statesonomaeducationsjsucsusfsu
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
a teacher in the UK is walking for hours every day to make sure his students don't go hungry
checking in with parents and kids during lockdown
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Principal & teacher homeschool students and their own kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom releases guidelines to reopen CA restaurants, malls, offices
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March
President Trump: 'California should let Tesla open plant now'
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
More TOP STORIES News