Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces partnership with farmers to deliver fresh food boxes to families

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his daily update on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a three-part plan to distribute food to Californians in need.

First, the state has created a partnership with 128 farmers and ranchers to distribute fresh produce, dairy and meat to food banks around the state. Newsom said the goal is to distribute 21 million pounds of fresh food on a monthly basis.

He said the "food boxes" would contain three to four days worth of food for a family of four. They contain fresh, locally sourced food (not just canned goods), some of which may have otherwise gone to waste.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

He also announced an expansion of the CalFresh food stamp program, allowing those EBT cards to be used to buy products online. For the time being, the only partners are Amazon and Walmart, Newsom said.

Additionally, Newsom announced families that would typically benefit from free or reduced meals at public schools will receive an additional $365, as it has been harder to access those discounted meals through the statewide school closure.

CALIFORNIA PUA: Self-employed, freelance and gig economy workers can apply for unemployment benefits starting today

The governor thanked Californians for their continued efforts to maintain social distancing and fight the spread of COVID-19.

"We're dealing with a pandemic. We're dealing with a crisis. It requires a focus, it requires an intentionality. It requires people doing things they never imagined possible even just two months ago."

Gov. Newsom said Tuesday that California was "weeks, not months away" from reopening more non-essential businesses.

The reopening is anticipated to come in four stages:

Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.

Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:

  • Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)

  • Schools

  • Childcare facilities

  • Retail businesses for curbside pick-up

  • Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees

Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:

  • Hair salons

  • Nail salons

  • Gyms

  • Movie theaters

  • Sporting events without live audiences


  • In-person religious services (churches and weddings)

Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:

  • Concert venues

  • Convention centers

  • Sporting events with live audiences


READ MORE: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools

California has more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,809 fatalities.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placestay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 pass 1,000
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: Impact on the African American community'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in SF
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus updates: Some shelter-in-place restrictions to be lifted in Bay Area
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Super Science with Drew': Making Fog
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News