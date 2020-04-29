Gov. Gavin Newsom announces partnership with farmers to deliver fresh food boxes to families

First, the state has created a partnership with 128 farmers and ranchers to distribute fresh produce, dairy and meat to food banks around the state. Newsom said the goal is to distribute 21 million pounds of fresh food on a monthly basis.
He said the "food boxes" would contain three to four days worth of food for a family of four. They contain fresh, locally sourced food (not just canned goods), some of which may have otherwise gone to waste.
He also announced an expansion of the CalFresh food stamp program, allowing those EBT cards to be used to buy products online. For the time being, the only partners are Amazon and Walmart, Newsom said.
Additionally, Newsom announced families that would typically benefit from free or reduced meals at public schools will receive an additional $365, as it has been harder to access those discounted meals through the statewide school closure.
The governor thanked Californians for their continued efforts to maintain social distancing and fight the spread of COVID-19.
"We're dealing with a pandemic. We're dealing with a crisis. It requires a focus, it requires an intentionality. It requires people doing things they never imagined possible even just two months ago."
Gov. Newsom said Tuesday that California was "weeks, not months away" from reopening more non-essential businesses.
The reopening is anticipated to come in four stages:
Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.
Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:
- Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)
- Schools
- Childcare facilities
- Retail businesses for curbside pick-up
- Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees
Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Sporting events without live audiences
- In-person religious services (churches and weddings)
Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:
- Concert venues
- Convention centers
- Sporting events with live audiences
California has more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,809 fatalities.
