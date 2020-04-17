Coronavirus California: What happens after shelter, stay at home order expires on May 4? Things won't go back to normal

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming NY-level crisis?
"As complicated as the world is right now, it does come down to a small RNA virus that is transmitted through droplets and that's really what we have to control," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, an infectious disease expert and professor at Stanford University.
The Association of Bay Area Health Officers is are now working on a unified plan that could potentially ease restrictions on what members deem to be lower-risk activities in 13 jurisdictions, covering Napa down to Monterey.
"If people are going to be allowed to move in certain ways in one county, it could impact the county next door, and the county across the Bay," said Maldonado.
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
To start, small businesses and outdoor activities such as landscaping and golfing could be re-introduced, as long as social distancing measures can be met. Officials say they're also exploring the possibility of allowing gatherings of less than 10 people, with other activities, approved as the summer progresses.
"Perhaps resuming preventive health care and dental care, perhaps day camps for children this summer, as the school year ends," said Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County Health Officer. "Even though the schools have been dismissed, the child care problems will continue through the summer."
Bay Area officials know that a lot of people are feeling uncertain right now as work is being done to determine what's best.
RELATED: Did you get a Payment Status Not Available error on the IRS stimulus check portal? Here's what that means
"One of the most important things that we can do is make sure that we're very clear on what is being requested of all of us as citizens of our community," said Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County board of supervisors.
Area health officers have been meeting multiple times per week via Slack and Zoom to discuss ways to re-open the Bay Area.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19