California fires: Video shows devastation, smoky orange skies from Bay Area wildfires

Video from Santa Cruz shows a neighborhood shrouded in an eerie orange haze that looks like something out of a movie.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 1.2 million acres have burned in the state of California within a week, forcing thousands to flee for their lives as devastating wildfires tear through parts of the Bay Area.At least 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far and seven people have lost their lives.Watch the video in the player above for a devastating look at the destroyed homes and property, ominous orange, smoky skies and flames that continue to rage on in the region.