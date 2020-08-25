wildfire

California fires: Video shows devastation, smoky orange skies from Bay Area wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 1.2 million acres have burned in the state of California within a week, forcing thousands to flee for their lives as devastating wildfires tear through parts of the Bay Area.

LIST: Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning complex fire evacuations, road closures

At least 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far and seven people have lost their lives.

Watch the video in the player above for a devastating look at the destroyed homes and property, ominous orange, smoky skies and flames that continue to rage on in the region.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

VIDEO: Eerie orange haze, ash blankets Santa Cruz neighborhood near CZU Complex Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Santa Cruz shows a neighborhood shrouded in an eerie orange haze that looks like something out of a movie.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianapasanta cruzsan mateovacavillesanta clarasonomanapa countysanta clara countybrush firehennessey firefirewildfiresonoma countycal firesanta cruz countyabc7 originalslightning complex firesan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
SCU Lightning Complex 2nd largest wildfire in CA history
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on CA wildfires
SCU Complex Fire evacuee's truck broken into at hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on CA wildfires
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Humidity helps extinguish flames, but Walbridge Fire rages on
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Tahoe ski resort changing 'derogatory and offensive' name
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
CA trying to prevent virus spread among evacuees, Ghaly says
Kimberly Guilfoyle trashes CA in impassioned RNC speech
SCU Complex Fire evacuee's truck broken into at hotel
Coronavirus updates: Alameda Co. to allow outdoor hair salons, nail salons to open
More TOP STORIES News