performing arts

Crowds return, curtains up after COVID-19 cancels opening night for big show in SJ

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' back on stage in SJ

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Meeting enhanced safety measures and spending more time confirming the status of any scheduled event, is all part of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know I was checking every day to see if, 'Oh, something's coming through the email. Did they cancel it?' Or, 'Is it still gonna happen,'" Bay Area resident Stephanie Goodwin told ABC7 News on Thursday evening.

Opening night for Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was scheduled for Tuesday at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown.

However, Broadway San Jose took to Twitter only hours earlier, announcing breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the touring company had forced the cancellation.

RELATED: SF's historic Castro Theatre to be transformed into live music venue

Season pass holder, Debbie Garin, said she's familiar with shows making the move to cancel.

"These have all been cancelled and rescheduled," Garin said, looking at signs for previous shows scheduled to come to the Center for the Performing Arts. "And some of them aren't coming back. Which was sad because we enjoy coming to these."

Curtains were back up by Wednesday night, but not without concern from few on social media. One Instagram user asked in-part, "Why is only one performance cancelled if someone has COVID?"

Broadway San Jose responded to the post and explained, "The show has multiple understudies covering the roles and the company gets tested every morning to ensure that no one else is positive."

VIDEO: Special audience previews San Jose Nutcracker at historic theatre
EMBED More News Videos

New Ballet held a preview performance of the San Jose Nutcracker. The official return to live audiences came just in time for the holidays.



Additionally, the audience has measures members must meet.

"We have to show our I.D. and our vaccination card. Wear masks the whole time. So, I feel really comfortable," Garin continued. "Cause you are packed in there."

RELATED: San Francisco's Alonzo King LINES Ballet continues making moves amid pandemic

Beyond that, the promise of hand sanitizer stations, touchless entry with mobile tickets, even MERV 13 filters and efforts to maximize outside air.

In December, Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer told ABC7 News the company also stopped food and beverage inside the theatre to make sure there is no excuse to take off masks.

These steps were enough to keep Glenn Fleming feeling safe ahead of Thursday night's show.

"I have a walker. So, that's been new since the pandemic. It's a little challenge to have a special needs situation," Fleming explained. "And they do very well."

On Twitter, Broadway San Jose said future performances of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" are scheduled to go on as planned.

ABC7 News reached out to Broadway San Jose for comment, but did not hear back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josedowntown san joseentertainmentcoronavirus californiacoronavirusperforming artstheatermusical
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFORMING ARTS
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Oakland Ballet's Nutcracker takes on special meaning this year
Beloved Christmas tradition Fiesta Navideña returns to SJ
Don't miss BroadwaySF's 'A Christmas Carol' this December
TOP STORIES
Concern over 14K COVID tests left sitting out in Bay Area lab
COVID concerns: Oakland teachers union threatens to strike
Half a million hospital gowns left outside in another PPE mishap
49ers arrive in Green Bay to -4 degree temperatures
Gov. Gavin Newsom in LA after 'porch pirates' target cargo trains
Body of missing Stanford nurse found in Fremont, authorities say
Suspect shot, killed by police at SFO had replica guns, officials say
Show More
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
Medicare not paying for at-home COVID tests for seniors
Fraud hits EDD's disability claims as doctors' identities stolen
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
More TOP STORIES News