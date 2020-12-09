'Symbol of happiness': East Bay Christmas tree lot owner explains surge in sales

ABC7 News visited a lot in Walnut Creek near Heather Farm Park where business has been brisk since the day after Thanksgiving.
On a typical day last year the lot sold 80 trees.
This year the average has been 280 to 300 trees every single day.
The manager estimates they've sold close to 4,000 trees so far and the pandemic is likely playing role.
"I really feel like the tree is the symbol of happiness the light at the end of the tunnel with all the stuff that's been going on this year," said Sarah Bramstedt.
Bramstedt said she has seen a lot of first-time tree buyers as well, something she also attributes to the pandemic with a lot of people likely staying home this year.
To give you an idea of just how brisk business has been almost every tree at the Walnut Creek lot was brought in from another city because of the dwindling supply.
