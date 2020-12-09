'Symbol of happiness': East Bay Christmas tree lot owner explains surge in sales

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8376114" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Tree Twins are back on the streets of San Francisco for the holiday season. The couple behind the Christmas tree costumes covered in LED lights say they've been dressing up for the past five years and hope to spre

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a different kind of pandemic panic buying going on right now in the Bay Area. Christmas trees.ABC7 News visited a lot in Walnut Creek near Heather Farm Park where business has been brisk since the day after Thanksgiving.On a typical day last year the lot sold 80 trees.This year the average has been 280 to 300 trees every single day.The manager estimates they've sold close to 4,000 trees so far and the pandemic is likely playing role."I really feel like the tree is the symbol of happiness the light at the end of the tunnel with all the stuff that's been going on this year," said Sarah Bramstedt.Bramstedt said she has seen a lot of first-time tree buyers as well, something she also attributes to the pandemic with a lot of people likely staying home this year.To give you an idea of just how brisk business has been almost every tree at the Walnut Creek lot was brought in from another city because of the dwindling supply.