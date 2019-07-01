Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar closes out San Francisco Pride weekend at Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar was the final act the San Francisco Pride Party at San Francisco's Civic Center.She belted out her final hit to the roars of crowds, as they sang along and danced to a confetti-drop from the stage.Alicia Medina was among those dancing to Vittar, who performed on the Latin Stage."I see a lot of love, lot more community, more understanding. Especially for me, now that I have a daughter, who is telling me that she is bisexual. I said, 'Let me find out more.' And, I'm out here supporting everybody. Love is love," says Medina, who lives in Sunnyvale.Several big stages hosted two full days of activities at the Civic Center, which was packed with people in a variety of outfits but united by a common cause."The best part of the weekend is to get to see everybody smile and be happy. And, celebrate life and pride and equal rights," says Shamel Davis of San Francisco, whose outfit included a peacock-like tail made of large balloons.The weekend kicked off with Friday's Trans March. From Saturday's Dyke March to Sunday's Pride Parade, and all the festivities in between, the city estimated over a million people would take part in SF Pride.Helena Mayrink and Luana Raasch came from Brazil to experience SF Pride first hand."Pride here seems like Carnival," says Mayrink.They say they came to San Francisco to have fun, but are going home with a better sense of how hard local LGBTQ groups fought for the right to exist and build this community."In Brazil, we have a lot of good things about the LGBTQ (community), but we still struggle a lot, as you do in the U.S. Pride is very important (and) for us to realize that we are not alone and that we can build this together," says Mayrink."For me, the most emotional part is (that in the U.S.) it is more about politics then it is back (in Brazil). Here, you ask for your rights for the LGBT community. You have much more voice than we do in the political arena," says Raasch.This is the 50th anniversary of the Stone Wall uprising in New York City, which many consider being the start of the modern LGBTQ movement in the U.S. The theme of this year's parade was "Generations of Resistance" to honor the occasion. That history was on the minds of many as they celebrate this weekend's pride events."I'm of a different generation, of course, but I would not have what I have now," says Zumri Quintaro of San Francisco, as he points to the crowds at Civic Center. He was surrounded by his friends and boyfriend. "Everything here would not be (if it weren't for the Stone Wall Riots). If that wouldn't have happened, I don't necessarily know if this would have been like what is now."