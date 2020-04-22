Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Importance and flaws with antibody tests

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Antibody tests tell us who has been exposed to COVID-19. It plays a crucial role to reopening society, but there are flaws.There are more than 90 tests being marketed and sold, but the FDA has approved just a fraction of them.Dr. Alok Patel explains why it is so important to ask questions before paying for an antibody test in the video above.