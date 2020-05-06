Coronavirus blog: Signs of a new normal emerging

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

Cooped up but, Ready to Go

Are you and your kids feeling cooped up?

I think we're all feeling it to some degree or another. My kids are asking if they can just go somewhere safely other than the backyard or for a walk. We keep telling them soon.

It's hard not to get stay at home fatigue when we have been doing it for so long.

I miss my family and FaceTime with them is not the same as hanging out in person. You may be experiencing this as well. We have to be patient.. we're almost there.

Some counties have begun easing restrictions and there are signs of life in our new normal.

The second phase of re-opening businesses begins on Friday.

It's encouraging to see this but, I also have reservations about this.

I wonder if everyone will take the necessary precautions.

Freedom may be just days away not months, so let's continue to pull together a little longer and keep the social distance and safety going. We have come this far and are almost there!

Early Start to School

This is not going over well with my kids who have been dedicated and studying daily since the quarantine started.

They're taking part in all the Zoom, Clever and Google class sessions.

I get that some kids have lost critical class time but, what about the children who have done their best in keeping up with distant learning?

Perhaps there is a way to get around this so the kids and the teachers can get a much-needed summer break while continuing to learn.

I don't have the answers to the best solution and will leave that up to the experts.

Role of Weather & Coronavirus

I have been getting asked by people if the warmer weather will help get rid of the virus. Now wouldn't that be fantastic?

Unfortunately, there isn't any scientific evidence yet to prove that heat would destroy this deadly virus.

If we all make the sacrifice and keep wearing our masks when going out, we can limit the spread and help save lives.

Masks and gloves are the new normal but remember, this too will pass.

It can't last forever and hopefully, in due time we can put this pandemic behind us.

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

