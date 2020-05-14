Coronavirus blog: Thinking outside the box

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

Mother's Day Weekend

It was enjoyable but, definitely not how we usually celebrate!

On Saturday, we went for a nice, long bike ride and the weather was beautiful!

The kids have been doing remarkably well considering they have been used to going places all the time but, lately, they have been stuck indoors for months. They finally hit that point where they just needed to go somewhere so they asked if we could go for a drive.

My husband and I asked them where they wanted to drive to since we can't go into places with them. Their reply was simple, "Just drive."

We thought ok.. let's go.

We drove by familiar places and they were all smiles just seeing people and sights they enjoyed before the lockdown.

Sometimes, I guess we all have to just think outside the box to make it work.

We spent Mother's Day in our backyard and soaked up the sunshine which instantly lifted our spirits.

Our oldest daughter cooked her first full meal and it was delicious! We also did a family face time with my mom since we couldn't be there and she loved it!

Restaurants Dine-In

I enjoy cooking but, it was getting to be exhausting because I was doing it more than usual the last few months just to limit any exposure to others.

A few weeks ago, we began doing more takeout and ordering in with contactless delivery just to get a break and support our favorite restaurants that are struggling during this crisis.

The restaurants will begin moving into the next phase as the governor is providing guidelines on how they will start dine-in service safely. I have mixed feelings about this.

My family and I love going out to eat on weekends! However, we know this virus is capable of surviving on certain surfaces for days.

You can't keep kids from touching things and then their faces and obviously, you can't keep masks on while dining so, how will this be done safely?

As much as we would like to support the businesses. I don't think we are ready to make that move.

Here is a thought.. thinking outside the box again. Would you consider taking your own sanitizer, disposable paper plates, cups, utensils, gloves? Would that make you feel more at ease?

I know it sounds overboard but, I just thought about this.

I think, for now, my family and I are going to continue to order in but, we're not going to venture out just yet.

The risk is too high and it's simply not worth it to me! I would rather be safe than sorry. How do you feel about this?

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

