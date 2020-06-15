Coronavirus blog: Graduations and future of education

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
Graduation & Promotions
We are so proud of all three of our kids who worked hard to finish up school during this pandemic!
Our oldest daughter graduated from middle school and our twins got promoted from fifth grade.
They worked hard to adjust to virtual learning and made the best of a tough situation.
My husband and I recognized their achievements with a quiet celebration at home.
It was not exactly how we expected to mark the milestones but, we made the best of the situation.
I think the school staff did a wonderful job with the virtual graduation and the promotion car parade and we could not be more appreciative.
If you have kids that took part in virtual ceremonies or drive-by graduations, I know you can relate.
Education in the Fall
Since we're on the subject of school, let me start off by saying that COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down and has dramatically changed the near future of education!
We know that for everyone's safety.. smaller class sizes, mandatory masks and social distancing are some of the topics being discussed when our kids go back to school in the fall.
It is going to be challenging for everyone from teachers who will have smaller groups of students alternating to kids who may be doing hybrid learning with various possibilities, from some days at school to some days of distant learning and it will be equally tough for parents who will have to juggle job responsibilities and their kids' changing schedules.
I don't think there is any easy way around this crisis.
My feeling is that everyone will have to be flexible from teachers with assignments to students with changing up their ways of learning to employers allowing parents to work from home when necessary.
We know we will face bumps in the road but, we will just have to figure out a way to get through this.
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools
I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
