Coronavirus California

Coronavirus blog: Graduations and future of education

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

Graduation & Promotions

We are so proud of all three of our kids who worked hard to finish up school during this pandemic!

Our oldest daughter graduated from middle school and our twins got promoted from fifth grade.

They worked hard to adjust to virtual learning and made the best of a tough situation.

My husband and I recognized their achievements with a quiet celebration at home.

It was not exactly how we expected to mark the milestones but, we made the best of the situation.

I think the school staff did a wonderful job with the virtual graduation and the promotion car parade and we could not be more appreciative.

If you have kids that took part in virtual ceremonies or drive-by graduations, I know you can relate.

Education in the Fall

Since we're on the subject of school, let me start off by saying that COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down and has dramatically changed the near future of education!

We know that for everyone's safety.. smaller class sizes, mandatory masks and social distancing are some of the topics being discussed when our kids go back to school in the fall.

It is going to be challenging for everyone from teachers who will have smaller groups of students alternating to kids who may be doing hybrid learning with various possibilities, from some days at school to some days of distant learning and it will be equally tough for parents who will have to juggle job responsibilities and their kids' changing schedules.

I don't think there is any easy way around this crisis.

My feeling is that everyone will have to be flexible from teachers with assignments to students with changing up their ways of learning to employers allowing parents to work from home when necessary.

We know we will face bumps in the road but, we will just have to figure out a way to get through this.

WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Fighting quarantine fatigue
The CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning, according to Newsom
COVID-19 update: 50% of LA County restaurants not in compliance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning, according to Newsom
Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple
Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to void California sanctuary law
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
Couple who confronts SF man for stenciling BLM on his own property apologizes
Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Fighting quarantine fatigue
Officials say 'thorough' investigation underway in Robert Fuller case
Show More
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: I 'encourage' a team to sign Colin Kaepernick
Community groups call on City Council members to defund OPD
George Floyd live updates: Calif. AG announces agenda for police reforms
49ers reward Kyle Shanahan with new 6-year deal, sources tell ESPN
Coronavirus updates: In-store retail reopens in SF today
More TOP STORIES News