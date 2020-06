Coronavirus blog: Graduations and future of education

Graduation & Promotions

Education in the Fall

We are so proud of all three of our kids who worked hard to finish up school during this pandemic!Our oldest daughter graduated from middle school and our twins got promoted from fifth grade.They worked hard to adjust to virtual learning and made the best of the situation.My husband and I recognized their achievements with a quiet celebration at home.It was not exactly how we expected to mark the milestones but, we made the best of the situation.I think the school staff did a wonderful job with the virtual graduation and the promotion car parade and we could not be more appreciative.If you have kids that took part in virtual ceremonies or drive-by graduations, I know you can relate.Since we're on the subject of school, let me start off by saying that COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down and has dramatically changed the near future of education!We know that for everyone's safety.. smaller class sizes, mandatory masks and social distancing are some of the topics being discussed when our kids go back to school in the fall.It is going to be challenging for everyone from teachers who will have smaller groups of students alternating to kids who may be doing hybrid learning with various possibilities, from some days at school to some days of distant learning and it will be equally tough for parents who will have to juggle job responsibilities and their kids' changing schedules.I don't think there is any easy way around this crisis.My feeling is that everyone will have to be flexible from teachers with assignments to students with changing up their ways of learning to employers allowing parents to work from home when necessary.We know we will face bumps in the road but, we will just have to figure out a way to get through this.