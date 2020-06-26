Coronavirus blog: COVID-19 Danger

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
The number of coronavirus cases in California and other parts of the country continues to rise and while it is not surprising, it is concerning.
The danger is still here and we haven't even moved past the first phase of this pandemic.
The governor announced that if the numbers continue to surge, we may have to close things down again.
The increase in cases is attributed to more testing being done, businesses re-opening and some people going back to work and their usual routines.
We are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination and this is not the time to let your guard down.
While many people are wearing masks in public places, I have seen some who choose not to do this.
Is it because they are tired of it and being quarantined or is it because they somehow feel immune?
Those who choose not to take precautions are potentially exposing themselves and others.
Re-open or Quarantine Again
I know some of you don't agree with the way our state has been reopening indicating it's too fast and you're still worried but, if people choose not to socially distance and mask up, we may be back in a stricter quarantine setting again.
I don't think too many of us want to relive that lockdown again or see more lives lost!
This pandemic has taken enough of a toll on all of us and I feel it's best to continue to do what we can to slow the spread of the virus.
I think if we just stay on course and not take a detour, we will all be better off in the long run in our fight again this deadly disease.
