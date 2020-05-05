Coronavirus California

WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on Latino community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has significantly impacted several communities across the world, however, recent studies have shown one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic is the Latino community.

In April, San Francisco city officials announced 25% of positive COVID-19 cases in the city were among the Latino community.

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 presents, "Race and Coronavirus: The African American Community" a virtual and interactive town hall.

Here are some of the panelists that will be included in this town hall:



A full list of panelists will be released shortly.

Join the conversation on Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in the Facebook post or form below.

RELATED TOWN HALLS:


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolatinocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Wendy's reports supply chain issues at some San Jose locations
List: Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Stanford resumes non-emergency surgeries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early Cinco de Mayo celebrations in SJ attract crowds, car stunts
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Oakland prepares trailers for safe housing program
Wendy's reports supply chain issues at some San Jose locations
Stanford resumes non-emergency surgeries
Show More
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
Mayor Breed says SF working to further reopen businesses 'responsibly'
Santa Clara Co. proposal would allow more employees to work from home after pandemic
City of Alameda preps new trailers to house homeless during COVID-19 crisis
Bay Area outdoor-based businesses reopen with lots of customers
More TOP STORIES News