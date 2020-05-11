Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths in California projected to rise higher than earlier prediction

Despite some positive trends in the coronavirus fight in California, one widely-relied upon projection shows deaths could be back on the rise.

Researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say California could see more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August. That's up nearly 1,500 from last week's projection.

Researchers say the changes are a result of daily death and case data, easing of social distancing measures, and steadily rising levels of mobility.

