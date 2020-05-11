Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths in California projected to rise higher than earlier prediction

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Despite some positive trends in the coronavirus fight in California, one widely-relied upon projection shows deaths could be back on the rise.Researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say California could see more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August. That's up nearly 1,500 from last week's projection.Researchers say the changes are a result of daily death and case data, easing of social distancing measures, and steadily rising levels of mobility.