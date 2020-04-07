Students stuck with off-campus apartment leases after schools shut down due to coronavirus

So 7 On Your Side looked into it.
Cole Coverson is back home with mom in Hercules after Sacramento State, like so many other schools, moved their classes online.
He still has four months on a lease he shares with other students, and his landlord isn't letting him out of it.
That's $3,400 he's putting out for something he's not able to use.
"That sometimes hurt. When you see that money go away for something you're not using," said Cole.
His mom Drew called her son's landlord to see if she could cut him a break on his rent.
"She said they had gotten a lot of calls, but as of right now, we signed a lease so it's legally binding," said Drew.
Jacqueline Ravenscroft is a tenant's right attorney based in San Francisco. She suggests tenants who want to get out of an apartment look closely at their leases.
"They're typically known as the 'act of God' clauses," said Ravenscroft. "If there's a hurricane and it destroyed your house and the lease is terminated. Or a 'frustration of purpose.' If the house can't be used for what it was typically rented for, then the lease can be terminated."
Ravenscroft says it's unknown whether a pandemic might be considered an act of God, but it's something you can use to negotiate with the landlord.
"Landlords also have an incentive to work out a deal with the tenants because they want at least get an ability to get some of the rent or rent the unit to another tenant if the tenant isn't coming back," she said.
If a new tenant moves in before your lease expires, your obligation to fulfill the lease would end except for any back rent you might still owe.
"I just have to pray and hope I get some type of compensation for the months I'm not going to be there," says Cole.
Cole pays his own rent out of his own pocket, so you really have to feel for the young man's predicament. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of options for those in his situation.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the first names of the Coversons. We apologize for the error.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19