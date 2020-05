Coronavirus impact: Former Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte died from COVID-19 complications, organization says

The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https://t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte has died from complications from COVID-19, according to the team.He played for the Oakland A's from 2008 to 2012.The A's said: "The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." GoFundMe account has been set up to support his family.