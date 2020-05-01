Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Former Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte died from COVID-19 complications, organization says

Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte died from COVID-19 complications, organization says, on May 1, 2020. (Oakland Athletics)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte has died from complications from COVID-19, according to the team.

He played for the Oakland A's from 2008 to 2012.



The A's said: "The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support his family.

