Coronavirus California

Domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 shelter-in-place in Santa Clara County

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As the number of domestic violence cases continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara County officials and community leaders are working to connect survivors of abuse with much-needed resources.

Since the beginning of the shelter-in-place order, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has seen a 46% increase in calls for service related to family violence.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Data collected by county officials also reveals a drop in the number of new victims seeking help from local agencies.

That's because they may be afraid to reach out for help while at home with their abuser or they assume that services aren't available during the lockdown.

"We are open for business," said Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County board of supervisors. "If you need us, we're going to be there for you."

The county says people should call or text 911 in the event of an emergency. Community members can also go online to Safe Chat Silicon Valley at designated times throughout the day to connect with a counselor. In addition, the YWCA crisis support line remains fully operational.

"The bottom line is that sheltering-in-place is not safe for everyone and we want to make sure that the message is amplified of support," said Tanis Crosby, YWCA of Silicon Valley chief executive officer.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesanta clara countycoronavirus californiaviolence against womencoronavirusshelter in placedomestic violenceviolence
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
E-40 urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Murals pop-up on closed storefronts in effort to beautify iconic Bay Area streets
Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
East Bay focuses on contact tracing for COVID-19 patients
Murals pop-up on closed storefronts in effort to beautify iconic Bay Area streets
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Show More
Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Live coronavirus updates: Face coverings required, 'pandemic-induced recession'
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News