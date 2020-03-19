Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued for eight counties, including San Francisco.

From DRONEVIEW7 views of San Francisco as a "ghost town" to virtual happy hours and fights caught on camera in grocery stores, here's video of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Bay Area.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VIDEOS:
  • Where did COVID-19 come from?

  • Expecting during the unexpected: Pregnancy during the coronavirus crisis -- COVID-19 Diaries

  • Drone video shows eerily empty streets in downtown Oakland

  • What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?

  • Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries

  • Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

  • Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis

  • Video: A look at week 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place

  • DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place



    • FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT OF SF WOMAN WHO THINKS SHE MAY HAVE COVID-19
  • Friends help quarantined San Francisco couple with act of kindness during coronavirus pandemic

  • Tired of the stay-at-home order? Listen to what this San Francisco family in quarantine has to say about it

  • Losing sense of taste and smell was telltale sign of COVID-19 for SF woman

  • San Francisco family has unexpected reaction after a long wait for coronavirus test result

  • Self-isolation takes a mental toll on SF family waiting a week for coronavirus test result

  • Global show of support for SF family in self-isolation while waiting for coronavirus test result

  • SF family tested for COVID-19 must decide if college kids come home to possibly infected household



    • RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
