Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Bay Area residents donate medical supplies to hospitals amid COVID-19 crisis

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by donating much needed medical supplies to local hospitals that are running low.

There was a steady stream of people donating medical supplies to UCSF Medical Center Monday on Divisidero, for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supplies here are okay for now but the future is unclear.

"We had 50 contributors of things like N95 masks, surgical masks and gloves today it's wonderful," said Olivia Hodgkiss from UCSF Medical Center.

Other UCSF locations were also taking donations. Most hospitals in the Bay Area are now accepting donations from the public because some only have enough supplies for next two to three weeks, some nurses have been told to re-use masks, if necessary.

RELATED: Coronavirus Pandemic: Bay Area hospitals in need of supply donations

Anna Barbarinde from Petaluma brought several face masks to a donation site in Santa Rosa.

"Oh anything we can do to help, I have two friends in healthcare, I know it's desperate now, I wish I had more of them," Barbarinde said.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations, acting as a go between with Sonoma County Health Officials.

In a few short hours, dozens of boxes of rubber gloves and plenty of face masks were donated. Organizers ask that all donations be unopened.

"When the fires came we had lots of people wearing masks, now those masks are being repurposed," said Veronica Velez from the Salvation Army.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Bay Area healthcare workers speak out about mask, medical supply shortages

"It feels good to do it, I'm fine, I'm safe but my niece is a nurse I want them all to be safe, said Reecy Casamajor from Santa Rosa.

A generous Bay Area stepping up in this time of need.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalnurseshealth careu.s. & worlducsfdoctorsdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News