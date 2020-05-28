Coronavirus impact: SF theater company creates more than 140 jobs for actors with online festival

It's a whole new world for those on the stage as well.
The theater is all about storytelling.
But in an era of COVID-19, actors have to find new ways to tell the tale.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Bay Area live theaters stream performances online to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
"The work was designed as a stage play," Playwright Genevieve Jessee said. "So trying to convey that through the zoom medium has been part adventure, part discovery because you're figuring things out as you go. What works, what doesn't work and what you can convey on a stage versus a screen."
San Francisco based "PlayGround" has supported young playwrights and actors for 25 years.
And now they are hosting the nation's largest livestreamed festival of new works called PlayGround Zoom Fest to celebrate their anniversary.
"Some audience members who are some of the most die-hard theater-goers in the Bay Area, they go to five or six shows a week," PlayGround Artistic Director Jim Kleinmann said. "They've been tuning into almost every single event that we have and commenting in the chat that we are filling their heart. The same is true for the actors and the directors."
It's different and unlike anything, the hundreds of viewers from around the globe have experienced.
"Unlike a lot of theater that people have seen with Zoom, where it's a reading and people are looking at a script, we're going with the full production," Playwright Garret Groenveld said.
"Different than film, different than TV and different than theater," Kleinmann said. "Most of the time, most of us sit 20 and as much as 80 feet back from the stage, this is a very intimate way to experience theater."
RELATED: Class of 2020: East Bay high school senior gets celebrity birthday surprise from 'Hamilton' and 'Pixar'
It's also rewarding.
As companies lay off workers across the country, PlayGround is creating them.
The festival hired more than 140 actors to do what they love, at a social distance.
"It's been great to see how this is still able to do that work, and that's why I'm so proud to work with Playground because they were able to really jump at the opportunity to try and do what they do a different way," Jessee said.
Different, yet somehow the same.
After all, it's still telling a story.
You can see the full lineup of the PlayGround Zoom Fest by visiting their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions