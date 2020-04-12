Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Concord's Maverick's Catering provides meals to first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

By and Emily Burns
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Concord catering company is using its resources to give back to neighbors and first responders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. They have had to transform how they do business. But the owner says helping others is also helping the company stay afloat.

"We went from catering upwards of thousands of events a year... to zero... virtually overnight ," said Jeff Schlagel, Maverick's Catering owner.

When Maverick's Catering started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlagel did not want his resources to go to waste.

"We have a private warehouse... we have a private kitchen... we have trucks... we have people that want to do stuff," he said.

Maverick's started offering groceries and "bake & serve" meals on the company's website.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

Schlagel then made it possible for people to order meals for health care workers and first responders complete with a personalized message.

He says he's seen great response.

One customer is donating 50 meals a week. Companies have also donated meals.

Schlagel and his team deliver the food to local hospitals, and they're all happy to help.

RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay restaurant owner providing meals to first responders, seniors

"It's great, it's great. It's just great because we know that they are working really, really, hard," said Maria Renova, Operations Manager at Maverick's Catering.

Schlagel is also now expanding beyond food.

"We're coming up with new stuff every day. Yesterday (Thursday), I acquired some fabric. I got enough fabric for 800 masks," said Schlagel.

And while this is all helping neighbors, Schlagel says it's also keeping his 25-year-old family-owned business alive.

"I just want to keep my people busy, paid if I can, and keep us going so on the other side of this, we're here," he said.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordhealthcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirushospitalcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News