Coronavirus kindness: 11-year-old San Jose artist sells artwork to raise money for Martha's Kitchen food bank

Say hello to Maansi! This 11-year-old is Building a #BetterBayArea through her amazing artwork. She started her own website (https://t.co/NDh5RBS1k2) to sell art and raise money for people in need. These are some of the amazing paintings that she has done. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/dVY9lTqiuj