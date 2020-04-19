Coronavirus Impact: San Bruno police urge residents to lock up their vehicles after spike in thefts

We have had multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles, typically occurring during the late at night/early mornings. Please remember to take your valuables indoors Please call and report any suspicious persons or activities.https://t.co/pOo3mJHhv9 pic.twitter.com/6MwXrx5s8Y — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 19, 2020

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crime has fallen sharply in some Bay Area cities since the stay-at-home order went into place in March.But some communities are getting scattered reports of property crimes.San Bruno police say many involve property taken from unlocked vehicles.A man was arrested on Friday in suspicion of checking vehicle door handles near the 500 block of Poplar Avenue, police officials said.According to the department, numerous items of stolen property were revealed in suspect's residence and vehicle, which were believed to be taken from unlocked vehicles.The male suspect was later cited and released at the scene.Police are urging residents to be vigilant for themselves and for their neighbors, and make sure to lock your vehicle.