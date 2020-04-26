Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Bay Area nursing industry hopes to attract retail workers facing uncertain future

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- With reports circulating that the luxury chain Neiman Marcus may be filing for bankruptcy, retail store employees are facing an uncertain future. One million of them already have been furloughed by the pandemic. But that's giving hope for another field desperate to hire.

The saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. The opening is for nurses, tens of thousands are needed.

The transition requires training, but given the way nurses are heroes today, it could be an appealing career switch.

The projections will worry retail workers. According to very high-level estimates by the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies, as many as 12,000 to 13,000 retail jobs could be lost after the pandemic if the trend continues away from stores to online shopping.

RELATED: US jobs report shows 16.6M Americans applied for unemployment since coronavirus outbreak

However, there's an upside from the health field.

"They would like to hire workers who on the phone you can sense they're smiling or they're able to make patients feel comfortable and welcome," said Van Ton-Quinlivar, CEO of Futuro Health.

People skills that retail workers already have are in demand if they're willing to re-train. Futuro Health is a nonprofit created by Kaiser Permanente and by the union SEIU just as the pandemic was starting to attract and train 100,000 nurses and allied workers on behalf of all health care providers.

Mark Brown is the chief nursing officer at San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital. He points out that one in four nurses is over 55 and closing in on retirement.

To fill openings, they need to recruit people in their 20's, 30's and 40's.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

"You don't have to be in a hospital based system when it comes to this," Brown said. "You can work in a physician's office, you can do home health. There's just a ton of opportunity around nursing and respiratory therapy and any other health care professions that we have."

Nurse training can take two to three years to be certified by non-degree programs.

"The cost will range anywhere from roughly $6,000 to $15,000 and up," said Futuro Health's Ton-Quinlivar.

Here's the payoff. Bay Area retail pay is about $17.50 an hour. It's $25 to $35 an hour for licensed vocational nurses. Or about $100,00 per year for registered nurses.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Fremont businesses looking to hire as they battle COVID-19 crisis

"It's something that people who have that compassion and passion, it's a really rewarding profession," said Good Samaritan's Brown.

For more details about the Futuro Health initiative, you can visit their website here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan joseemploymentfurloughscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalsnurseshealth careretailu.s. & worldlayoffcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News