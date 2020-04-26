Coronavirus impact: Bay Area nursing industry hopes to attract retail workers facing uncertain future

The saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. The opening is for nurses, tens of thousands are needed.
The transition requires training, but given the way nurses are heroes today, it could be an appealing career switch.
The projections will worry retail workers. According to very high-level estimates by the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies, as many as 12,000 to 13,000 retail jobs could be lost after the pandemic if the trend continues away from stores to online shopping.
RELATED: US jobs report shows 16.6M Americans applied for unemployment since coronavirus outbreak
However, there's an upside from the health field.
"They would like to hire workers who on the phone you can sense they're smiling or they're able to make patients feel comfortable and welcome," said Van Ton-Quinlivar, CEO of Futuro Health.
People skills that retail workers already have are in demand if they're willing to re-train. Futuro Health is a nonprofit created by Kaiser Permanente and by the union SEIU just as the pandemic was starting to attract and train 100,000 nurses and allied workers on behalf of all health care providers.
Mark Brown is the chief nursing officer at San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital. He points out that one in four nurses is over 55 and closing in on retirement.
To fill openings, they need to recruit people in their 20's, 30's and 40's.
RELATED: Coronavirus California: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
"You don't have to be in a hospital based system when it comes to this," Brown said. "You can work in a physician's office, you can do home health. There's just a ton of opportunity around nursing and respiratory therapy and any other health care professions that we have."
Nurse training can take two to three years to be certified by non-degree programs.
"The cost will range anywhere from roughly $6,000 to $15,000 and up," said Futuro Health's Ton-Quinlivar.
Here's the payoff. Bay Area retail pay is about $17.50 an hour. It's $25 to $35 an hour for licensed vocational nurses. Or about $100,00 per year for registered nurses.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Fremont businesses looking to hire as they battle COVID-19 crisis
"It's something that people who have that compassion and passion, it's a really rewarding profession," said Good Samaritan's Brown.
For more details about the Futuro Health initiative, you can visit their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19