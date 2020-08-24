Video shows what it's like driving through Santa Cruz County wildfire at night

A CZU firefighter took the video on Highway 236 just past the headquarters in Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
You can see flames burning trees and brush right next to the road in Santa Cruz County. Embers can be seen falling and the road is filled with red haze from wildfire smoke.
WATCH: Big Basin Redwoods, California's oldest state park, devastated by CZU Lightning Complex; Fate of ancient trees unknown
As of Sunday evening, the wildfire has scorched 74,000 acres and is 8% contained, CAL FIRE officials report. More than 24,000 buildings are threatened and officials say one resident has died.
