Video shows what it's like driving through Santa Cruz County wildfire at night

California's oldest state park, housing a forest of ancient redwood trees, was devastated by wildfires that ravaged the Bay Area this week.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE shared a chilling video from the middle of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire to show what it's like driving through a wildfire at night.A CZU firefighter took the video on Highway 236 just past the headquarters in Big Basin Redwoods State Park.You can see flames burning trees and brush right next to the road in Santa Cruz County. Embers can be seen falling and the road is filled with red haze from wildfire smoke.As of Sunday evening, the wildfire has scorched 74,000 acres and is 8% contained, CAL FIRE officials report. More than 24,000 buildings are threatened and officials say one resident has died.