Preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near SFO in Millbrae, USGS says

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck near SFO in Millbrae Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
According to USGS's website, it appears that the epicenter of the quake was actually in SFO's terminal and it hit at 6:38 p.m.
As of right now there are no reports of injuries or disruptions to SFO's operations.
