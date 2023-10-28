Preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near SFO in Millbrae, USGS says

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck near SFO in Millbrae Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

According to USGS's website, it appears that the epicenter of the quake was actually in SFO's terminal and it hit at 6:38 p.m.

As of right now there are no reports of injuries or disruptions to SFO's operations.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live